Chaka Khan has released her first new music in 11 years, 'Like Sugar' produced by Major Lazer's Switch.

The 65-year-old music legend - who is often dubbed The Queen of Funk - has unveiled the brand new track on the Grammy-nominated studio wizard's new label imprint, Diary Records, which will be home to the 'I'm Every Woman' hitmaker's first record since 2007's 'Funk This', details of which are to be announced soon.

Prior to the official release of the song, fans were able to buy a limited edition extended mix of the track at this year's Record Store Day.

The music video has been directed by iconic female filmmaker Kim Gehrig - who has produced promos for the likes of Calvin Harris and Basement Jaxx in the past.

The visual, which was choreographed by Parisian duo I Could Never Be A Dancer with the help of superstar stylist Vanessa Coyle, shows a succession of characters whose dance moves are looped - reflecting the rhythm of the track.

However, they have been cleverly layered together into GIF-like dance moves and vibrant colours.

Whilst the singer still tours, mainly in the US, the 'Through the Fire' hitmaker is set to play a rare UK show at Bestival at Lulworth Castle in Dorset, South West England on August 2.

Khan kick-started her career in the 70s as the lead vocalist of the funk band Rufus.

The 'Ain't Nobody' star went on to become the first R&B artist to have a crossover hit featuring a rapper, with 'I Feel for You' in 1984.

The song was originally written by Prince and was released on his 1979 self-titled album.

Khan's version featured the rapping talents of Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

In a career spanning five decades, Khan has won 10 Grammys and has sold an estimated 70 million records worldwide.

She has collaborated with the likes of Ry Cooder, Ray Charles, Quincy Jones, Guru and Mary J. Blige.

'Like Sugar' is available to stream and download now on all major services.