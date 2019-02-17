Chaka Khan doesn't listen to music.

The 65-year-old singer has revealed she's made a conscious decision to stop listening to music, because she now considers it to just be her ''job''.

She said: ''I don't listen to music at all. Because that's my job. Do you go home and do interviews with your cat? The last thing I do is music when I'm home.''

Chaka has won as many as 10 Grammys during her career. But she doesn't measure her success by the number of awards she's won.

Chaka told the BBC: ''I wouldn't know if I had one or 10. What difference does it make in the scheme of things? Realistically?

''I'm not trying to be mean about it. If every time I won a Grammy, my ticket price went up a million dollars, then, yeah, it would have great meaning to me. Or more meaning to me, shall we say.''

Meanwhile, Chaka previously admitted that Prince's death in 2016 served as a wake-up call to her to get help for her own addictions.

The 'I Feel For You' hitmaker - who has struggled with drug abuse and alcoholism - admitted that the passing of her showbiz pal led her to realise she had to make changes in her own life.

She confessed: ''I've had problems to deal with. I had to get my home life and my life straight.''

Chaka also revealed her faith in God has played a significant role in her recovery.

She said: ''When I was in rehab a few years ago, I got through it with my faith.

''I made up a prayer which I say before I go to bed and first thing when I wake up in the morning. My strong faith has helped me get through it.''