Chaka Khan has ''two albums in the can'' and says she's been inspired by Bruno Mars.

The 65-year-old soul legend returned in June with her first new music in 11 years, 'Like Sugar' produced by Major Lazer's Switch, and she's reassured fans that she will be sticking around for a while yet.

She said: ''Yeah. Well, actually I have two more albums in the can. I took some time off at the beginning of this year and the end of last year, and went in the studio and just knocked some sh*t out. Some good stuff.''

The 'I'm Every Woman' hitmaker - who made a rare UK festival appearance at Bestival earlier this month - also revealed that the next single is called 'Hello Happiness' and teased it's a dance record.

She said: ''We're feeding it like a slow drip ... you know, every three months or two months, we'll pick out another single. The next [single] will be called 'Hello Happiness'... this time I went in with the intention of making sort of dance music with some great DJs...it's another part of me.''

And asked what artists she's been listening to for inspiration, she told NME.com: ''Quite a few, I just can't think of their frigging names ... Bruno Mars!''

Khan - who is often dubbed The Queen of Funk - is releasing her new music on the Grammy-nominated studio wizard's new label imprint, Diary Records, which will be home to the star's first record since 2007's 'Funk This', details of which are to be announced shortly.

Khan kick-started her career in the 70s as the lead vocalist of the funk band Rufus.

The 'Ain't Nobody' star went on to become the first R&B artist to have a crossover hit featuring a rapper, with 'I Feel for You' in 1984.

The song was originally written by Prince and was released on his 1979 self-titled album.

Khan's version featured the rapping talents of Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

In a career spanning five decades, Khan has won 10 Grammys and has sold an estimated 70 million records worldwide.

She has collaborated with the likes of Ry Cooder, Ray Charles, Quincy Jones, Guru and Mary J. Blige.