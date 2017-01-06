The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story star has been tapped to portray new character N'Jobu alongside Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero.

The film is already in production and will also feature Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira among the other castmembers.

Ryan Coogler is directing the project, which is set for release in February, 2018.