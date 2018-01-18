Michael B. Jordan thinks it's the ''best time to be a person of colour'' in Hollywood.

The 30-year-old actor landed a role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Black Panther' as villain Erik 'Killmonger' Stevens alongside the likes of Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o, and he admitted he feels Hollywood is moving with the times when it's comes to cultural diversity.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Jordan said: ''It's the best time to be a person of colour in Hollywood who's creative and has original projects. Everybody wants that right now. That's how I feel - I feel it's a timing thing. I'm ambitious. I see what actors I look up to have, the types of platforms they have and their ability to create and tell stories they want - I want that. Why not?''

The actor - who is also set to reprise his role as Adonis Johnson in the upcoming sequel to 'Creed' - but he said his latest role in the MCU was a challenge because the character is so different to who he really is.

He said: ''For me, this is a chance for me to go furthest away from who I am. As far as just the darkness of the guy, because the guy was really dark, even though you may empathise with him and understand his point of view. I think the greatest villains are the ones where you can see their point of view.''

Jordan also said he had a ''lot of fun'' working with Chadwick, who plays the titular character, and thinks his co-star is ''very talented''.

He told Empire magazine: ''Chadwick is a very talented dude. He's lived with this character for a movie already. He had to mentally establish who this guy is and he has that sense of confidence and understanding when he comes on set. There's definitely an understanding of where we're both coming from. Of finding out what our characters want and need. We had a lot of fun on set. There's a lot of physical moments and action sequences throughout this film that caused us to really challenge ourselves and fall deeper into character.''