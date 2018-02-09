Lupita Nyong'o thinks ''people are ready'' to see a film like 'Black Panther'.

The 34-year-old actress plays Special Forces warrior Nakia in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and recently described the heroine as a ''war dog'' who proves to be very useful to the titular hero T'Challa [Chadwick Boseman].

The movie is the first superhero adventure to be led by a black character and has a predominantly black cast and Lupita thinks it's great for people of her ethnicity to get this film.

Speaking at the European premiere of the new movie at London's Eventim Apollo on Thursday (08.02.18), Nyong'o told ITV News: ''I think people are ready to see a film like this. A predominately black cast, African story and a celebration of African culture on a very big scale. It's a look and feel like something you've never seen before.

''It is [ground-breaking]. It is a beautiful thing to behold. All of us are often asked to relate to white characters and now it's time for the world to relate to black characters and what you realise is that we are the same. This kind of thing it's amazing that it is happening now, it's a beautiful thing. This is time for it and we're ready.''

The motion picture is expected to expand on the storyline that was first introduced in 'Captain America: Civil War' of how T'Challa becomes the Black Panther.

T'Challa's father T'Chaka is king of the African nation Wakanda and has the ceremonial title Black Panther as the chief of the Panther Tribe, but is killed when a bomb goes off at the UN making his son the Black Panther.

Other actors in the movie include Forest Whitaker, who will take on the role of Zuri, an elder statesman in Wakanda, and 'The Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira, who is to portray Okoye, the head of the Dora Milaje, the Black Panther's personal bodyguards.