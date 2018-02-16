Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, Viola Davis and Emma Stone are some of the stars presenting awards at this year's Academy Awards.

Film producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd revealed today the first 12 celebrities who will be handing out statuettes at the annual ceremony - which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel - on March 4 and in keeping with tradition, they include past Academy Award winners.

Other names include Mahershala Ali, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner and Tiffany Haddish.

Many of the presenters have also been nominated for awards, including Greta Gerwig - who is up for Best Director for her directorial debut 'Lady Bird'.

Kumail NajianI is up for Best Original Screenplay for 'The Big Sick', Margot Robbie nabbed a Best Actress nomination for her role in 'I, Tonya', and Daneile Vega, who also got an Oscar nod for her role in 'A Fantastic Woman'.

While announcing the presenters, De Luca and Todd said: ''Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal.

''Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening.''

Marhershala is best known for his role in the Academy Award winning 'Moonlight' in which he also won the gong for Best Actor in a Supporting Role last year.

The 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick starred in the Oscar-nominated 2017 film 'Marshall' and is currently being seen as the titular character in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

The award winning Viola won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for 'Fences' as well as previously receiving leading role nominations for 'The Help' and 'Doubt'.

Laura recently was seen in the Academy Award nominated 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' as well as the hit HBO show 'Big Little Lies'.

Jennifer has starred in two Oscar-winning films 'Dallas Buyers Club' and 'Juno' as well as the Academy Award nominated 'Catch Me If You Can'.

Emma won the coveted Best Actress award for her role in the hit 'La La Land' movie and has previously secured nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her part in 'Birdman'.

Out of the 12 presenters, only two have yet to be nominated for an Academy Award and include 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star Tom and 'Girls Trip' actress Tiffany.

The 90th Academy Awards will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.