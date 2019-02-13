Chadwick Boseman is set to star in a new project directed by Spike Lee.

The 41-year-old actor was launched into the spotlight last year when he starred in Marvel blockbuster 'Black Panther', but he's now set to team up with legendary director Spike Lee for a movie entitled 'Da 5 Bloods', which has been picked up by Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boseman's role in the production is not yet known, but the movie follows the story of Vietnam veterans who go back to the jungle to find their lost innocence and put their broken selves back together.

Starring alongside Boseman will be Delroy Lindo, who previously appeared in Lee's films including 'Malcolm X', and Jean Reno.

As well as directing, Lee will also pen the screenplay with the help of 'BlacKkKlansman' writer Kevin Wilmott, which will be based on the original by Danny Bilson and Paul DeMeo and a rewrite by Matthew Billingsley.

Beatriz and Lloyd Levin will produce the movie, along with Jon Kilik and Lee.

'Da 5 Bloods' will be the first of Lee's features to debut on Netflix, which is also behind the series adaptation of his 1986 movie 'She's Gotta Have It'.

Meanwhile, Chadwick recently stated he never intended on becoming an actor, and fancied himself as a director instead.

He said: ''I was more so of the mind of the director and the writer. I didn't want to be onstage and I didn't want to be on camera. Not at all. My older brother, he's a dancer; he was also in plays. I would sit in the audience with my mom watching the director, and I was more interested in what he was doing than the performance onstage; it didn't register that it was something I wanted to do. I became an actor because I was just trying to learn the whole process.''