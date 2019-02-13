Chadwick Boseman is set to star in a new project directed by Spike Lee entitled 'Da 5 Bloods', which will air on Netflix.
Chadwick Boseman is set to star in a new project directed by Spike Lee.
The 41-year-old actor was launched into the spotlight last year when he starred in Marvel blockbuster 'Black Panther', but he's now set to team up with legendary director Spike Lee for a movie entitled 'Da 5 Bloods', which has been picked up by Netflix.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boseman's role in the production is not yet known, but the movie follows the story of Vietnam veterans who go back to the jungle to find their lost innocence and put their broken selves back together.
Starring alongside Boseman will be Delroy Lindo, who previously appeared in Lee's films including 'Malcolm X', and Jean Reno.
As well as directing, Lee will also pen the screenplay with the help of 'BlacKkKlansman' writer Kevin Wilmott, which will be based on the original by Danny Bilson and Paul DeMeo and a rewrite by Matthew Billingsley.
Beatriz and Lloyd Levin will produce the movie, along with Jon Kilik and Lee.
'Da 5 Bloods' will be the first of Lee's features to debut on Netflix, which is also behind the series adaptation of his 1986 movie 'She's Gotta Have It'.
Meanwhile, Chadwick recently stated he never intended on becoming an actor, and fancied himself as a director instead.
He said: ''I was more so of the mind of the director and the writer. I didn't want to be onstage and I didn't want to be on camera. Not at all. My older brother, he's a dancer; he was also in plays. I would sit in the audience with my mom watching the director, and I was more interested in what he was doing than the performance onstage; it didn't register that it was something I wanted to do. I became an actor because I was just trying to learn the whole process.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
The cast and crew of forthcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up' talk about the...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...
James Brown didn't have the easiest childhood being born to two young parents who were...