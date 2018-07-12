Chadwick Boseman will star in a new thriller, '17 Bridges', and produce the project alongside 'Avengers: Infinity War' directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
Chadwick Boseman will produce and star in new thriller '17 Bridges'.
The 'Black Panther' actor will join forces with 'Avengers: Infinity War' directors Joe and Anthony Russo to produce the movie, alongside his writing partner Logan Coles, and Brian Kirk will direct the motion picture.
Adam Fogelson, STXfilms chairman, said in a statement: ''Chadwick Boseman's razor-sharp instincts and undeniable charisma captivated millions of people around the world in 'Black Panther', and Joe and Anthony Russo have breathed a new energy into the action genre with films like 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
''Their unique and intelligent approach to filmmaking is anything but formulaic, and with Brian Kirk at the helm directing, this film promises to go beyond the typical popcorn fare.''
The film will tell the story of a disgraced NYPD detective (Boseman) who is given redemption after he is thrust into a manhunt for a cop killer.
Production on the motion picture will begin in September, and Fogelson teased fans they can expect a ''thrilling race-against-the-clock crime drama''.
He added: ''STX has assembled a dream team of collaborators on '17 Bridges', bringing together the global talents behind two of the biggest action films ever made to give audiences a thrilling new take on the race-against-the-clock crime drama.''
Boseman and Coles previously teamed up on 'Message From the King', and they are to work together again on an adaptation of US astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi's memoir 'The Stars in My Soul'.
As well as producing, Boseman, 40, has starred in some big films, such as 'Black Panther' and 'Captain America: Civil War', and he recently admitted he never intended to become an actor.
He said: ''I was more so of the mind of the director and the writer. I didn't want to be onstage and I didn't want to be on camera. Not at all.
''My older brother, he's a dancer; he was also in plays. I would sit in the audience with my mom watching the director, and I was more interested in what he was doing than the performance onstage; it didn't register that it was something I wanted to do.
''I became an actor because I was just trying to learn the whole process.''
