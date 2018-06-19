American actor Chadwick Boseman has hailed the influence of film fans, saying that they helped to make 'Black Panther' ''special''.
Chadwick Boseman says the response of moviegoers helped to make 'Black Panther' ''special''.
The 40-year-old actor - who starred as T'Challa in the widely acclaimed Marvel film - won the Best Hero award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on Monday (18.06.18) for his role in 'Black Panther', and Chadwick used part of his acceptance speech to thank fans for their support.
He shared: ''You made this movie special. You made this moment special.
''When 'Black Panther' came out, we wanted to make sure that we did a movie that everybody could embrace so thank you so much for what you did.''
'Black Panther' - which features a predominantly black cast - is already considered to be one of Marvel's biggest success stories.
And Chadwick previously recalled witnessing the world's reaction to the Ryan Coogler-directed movie.
He explained: ''As we premiered the movie in Korea, in London, after the LA premiere, we started to see how the world was going to receive it.
''We knew that a lot of black people were excited about the movie. But I think when we started to see the response overseas, that's when I started to go, 'Oh, wow, this is a big deal.'''
Chadwick said that the success of the film disproved some of the attitudes he's witnesses within the movie business.
He confessed: ''Studios will very often tell you that movies with a black lead are not going to work overseas.
''So I think that was the thing for me - this means something everywhere in the world.I know at that point that it could actually change how studios respond to our movies.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
The cast and crew of forthcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up' talk about the...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...
James Brown didn't have the easiest childhood being born to two young parents who were...