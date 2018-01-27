Chadwick Boseman has praised the Marvel Cinematic Universe for its ''interesting'' characters and strong ambition with storytelling.

The 'Black Panther' actor will reprise his role as Prince T'Challa - the character he first played in 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' - in the upcoming comic book blockbuster, and he has opened up about what drew him to the huge film franchise.

Speaking to Collider, he explained: ''Well one, I mean they have a good batting average in terms of successful films and films that people love. And to be specific about this film and this character, it's just a good character. It's an interesting character. Because if it was somehow not as good as it is, I wouldn't want to do it. Just because it's Marvel, it doesn't mean you want to do it. They tend to be offering people stuff that's interesting and good and wanting to push envelopes in certain places.''

Boseman added there are a lot of influences and unavoidable considerations when it comes to playing such a popular and beloved character, including the impact of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and 'Black Panther' co-creator Stan Lee.

However, with regards to fan opinion he added: ''I see it. I see certain things, but I see it in a different way because it's important for me to not look at everything that's happening, so I see it because some stuff is impossible to not see. But there's a certain removal I have to have from it in order to play it because you have people saying, ''It's got to have this or it's got to have that, and if I was to follow their thoughts from the last one, it would've been a lot of stuff that was wrong.

''So, I think you kind of have to stay in it in a way where your decisions are made based upon the things that are organic.''