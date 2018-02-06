Chadwick Boseman isn't worried about being typecast as a superhero from now on.

The 41-year-old actor plays Black Panther in the Marvel movie series but isn't worried that his role will see him pigeon-holed as an actor as he already has had a string of career-defining parts.

He said: ''I didn't think that would be an issue, because of the other characters that I played. I've already experienced a time period where I was nobody but Jackie Robinson. I've experienced times where I was Jackie Brown, because fans when they are excited, they have James Brown and Jackie Robinson on their mind.''

And Boseman opened up about preparing for the role, revealing he had to change his diet and exercise routine to prepare for the part.

He added: ''One of the key factors was me getting a sense of my background ... At first, I was eating a lot of meat. And then I felt it was too much for the amount of energy we needed to expend every day. So my diet became more vegetarian as we went along.''

And the 'Black Panther' star would definitely be up for more movies in the future.

In a joint interview with director Ryan Coogler for Variety magazine, Boseman shared: ''I'm enjoying this moment. If we start talking about sequels - if we do four of them, two of them, three of them - I just want them all to be special like this one.