Chadwick Boseman insists he worried about being typecast as a superhero from now on because he already has had a string of career-defining parts.
Chadwick Boseman isn't worried about being typecast as a superhero from now on.
The 41-year-old actor plays Black Panther in the Marvel movie series but isn't worried that his role will see him pigeon-holed as an actor as he already has had a string of career-defining parts.
He said: ''I didn't think that would be an issue, because of the other characters that I played. I've already experienced a time period where I was nobody but Jackie Robinson. I've experienced times where I was Jackie Brown, because fans when they are excited, they have James Brown and Jackie Robinson on their mind.''
And Boseman opened up about preparing for the role, revealing he had to change his diet and exercise routine to prepare for the part.
He added: ''One of the key factors was me getting a sense of my background ... At first, I was eating a lot of meat. And then I felt it was too much for the amount of energy we needed to expend every day. So my diet became more vegetarian as we went along.''
And the 'Black Panther' star would definitely be up for more movies in the future.
In a joint interview with director Ryan Coogler for Variety magazine, Boseman shared: ''I'm enjoying this moment. If we start talking about sequels - if we do four of them, two of them, three of them - I just want them all to be special like this one.
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
The cast and crew of forthcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up' talk about the...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...
James Brown didn't have the easiest childhood being born to two young parents who were...