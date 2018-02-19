Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman has hailed his new movie 'Black Panther', saying it's created more of a buzz than the Spike Lee-directed Malcolm X biopic.
Chadwick Boseman says there's more excitement surrounding 'Black Panther' than the release of the Malcolm X biopic.
The 41-year-old actor - who plays the titular character in the new Marvel movie - believes that the film, which centres on a superhero of African descent, has created more of a buzz than the Spike Lee-directed 'Malcolm X', which saw Denzel Washington play the civil rights activist.
Chadwick said: ''I still remember the excitement people had seeing 'Malcolm X'. And this is greater, because it includes other people, too. Everybody comes to see the Marvel movie.''
The new film features a predominantly black cast, which also includes the likes of Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan, and it recently broke the ticket pre-sale record for a superhero production.
Chadwick is thrilled that a film about African culture has been afford a 'Star Wars'-like level of production.
Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, he explained: ''The money and manpower it takes to create this entire African world - it's a huge production.
''But this is not 'Star Wars' - this is a black superhero movie! What would it mean if it didn't happen? You'd be saying there's a second class of Marvel movies. A second-class citizenship.''
Despite the popularity of 'Black Panther', Chadwick thinks there is still a double standard within the movie business.
He said: ''Every year, agents fly to Australia to find the next great white actor. But where are they taking 14-hour flights to find the next black person?''
Chadwick feels especially frustrated by the attitude of the big movie studios, because he believes there are still so many interesting stories to tell about African culture.
The actor explained: ''There's a plethora of stories in our culture that haven't been told, because Hollywood didn't believe they were viable. It would be cool to see slices of history that you haven't seen with African figures.
''Like Africans in Europe - the Moors in Spain. Or if you go to Portugal, they have statues of black people all over the place. So not only have we been here ... but we've directly affected everything that you think is European.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
The cast and crew of forthcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up' talk about the...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...
James Brown didn't have the easiest childhood being born to two young parents who were...