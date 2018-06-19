'Black Panther' and 'Stranger Things' swept the board at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Marvel movie - directed by Ryan Coogler - scooped four of the 14 gongs up for grabs at the glamorous ceremony, held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, on June 16, but it didn't manage to come out completely on top as the thrilling Netflix drama also bagged four titles.

It was a big night for the fantasy film's lead Chadwick Boseman as he managed to fight off stiff competition to be crowned the winner of the Best Performance and Best Hero category.

And the 40-year-old actor - who plays Black Panther in the blockbuster - received a standing ovation when he used his acceptance speech to honour James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman during a shooting in a Tennessee Waffle House in April that left four people dead.

He said: ''Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes we have in real life,'' before inviting James to join him on stage.

He then asked James to keep the iconic popcorn trophy at his house.

Chadwick said: ''You didn't know we were about to do this... This is gonna live at your house.''

Michael B. Jordan also used his acceptance speech to raise awareness as he called out Roseanne Barr - who had her sitcom reboot cancelled after she made a racist comment - while he collected his Best Villain prize for his portrayal of Eric Killmonger in the 2018 blockbuster.

He said: ''I am shocked I won this award for best villain, I thought Roseann had that in the bag.''

The film also came away with the coveted Best Movie popcorn - taking its total win to four.

'Stranger Things' did equally as well in the television category as it scooped Best Show, Best Musical Moment for its Every Breath You Take scene and Most Frightened Performance.

Millie Bobby Brown - who plays Eleven in the internet series - bagged the Best Performance in a Show award but was unable to attend in person because she had broken her knee cap.

Other winners on the night included the cast of 'IT' for Best On-screen Team, Kim Kardashian West's family E! reality TV show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' for Best Reality TV Series and Wonder Woman's scene between Gal Gadot and the German Soldiers won Best Fight.

The full list of 2018 winners are as follows;

Best Movie - 'Black Panther'

Best Show - 'Stranger Things'

Best Performance in a Movie - Chadwick Boseman - 'Black Panther'

Best Performance in a Show - Millie Bobby Brown - 'Stranger Things'

Best Hero - Chadwick Boseman - 'Black Panther'

Best Villain - Michael B. Jordan - 'Black Panther'

Most Frightened Performance - Noah Schnapp - 'Stranger Things'

Best On-screen Team - The cast of 'IT'

Best Fight - Gal Gadot Vs. German Soldiers - 'Wonder Woman'

Best Music Documentary - 'Gaga: Five Foot Two'

Best Reality Series/Franchise - 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Best Musical Moment - Every Breath You Take - 'Stranger Things'