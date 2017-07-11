Chad Smith has hinted that Red Hot Chili Peppers could retire from touring.

The 55-year-old drummer has admitted that they are increasingly finding it difficult to perform live due to being in their 50s and not being as fit as they used to be.

Recalling having a conversation with bassist Flea about how hard it is for them to be on the road for long periods, Chad told SiriusXM: ''We were riding in a van after a gig and Flea was like, 'How much longer do you think we should ... How do you think we should end this?''', Smith said.

''I was, like, 'I don't know!' I want to make records, I still love making records, but the touring part... I don't know if we can continue.

''I mean, three of us are 54 years old -- Anthony, me and Flea. Josh [Klinghoffer, guitarist] is 38 or 39, so he's a young man. But I don't know if we can continue to do the long tours -- the year, year and a half we normally do. That's a good question.''

The 'Californication' hitmakers also have families to think of and don't like being away from their children for too long.

Chad continued: ''We all have families and different things, your priorities shift a little bit. You kinda see that what's gonna work for you maybe doesn't necessarily work for other bands.

''But again, we're just so grateful that people want to come and see us play, and we love to perform. I don't know in the future how that's gonna look.''

Frontman Anthony Kiedis hasn't had much luck with his ailments of late, in December they were forced to postpone their Dublin shows due to the frontman suffering from flu, however, he said at the time that nothing will stop him performing on stage.

He said: ''I'm always getting banged up, and hurt, and repairing, and recovering, and hurting, and it's just normal.

''At the moment, I have a torn tendon in my ankle from spinning around night after, but it'll heal.''

The 54-year-old rocker still gets ''nervous'' before gigs, but he wouldn't be able to go up and perform without his pre-show anxiety.

He said: ''I'd be a little bit lost without nerves.

''I'd want to be borderline ready to throw up from nerves, and them I'm ready to go out.''