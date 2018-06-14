Chad Michael Murray has hit out at Sophia Bush through his representative, after she claimed she felt pressured into marrying him.
The 35-year-old actress tied the knot with her 'One Tree Hill' co-star in 2005 before separating five months later and officially divorcing in December 2006, and admitted in an interview this week that she had never really ''wanted'' to marry Chad in the first place.
Now, the 36-year-old actor has claimed, through his representative, that he would never marry ''for any reason but love'', and says Sophia's pressure claims are ''ludicrous''.
His representative told People magazine: ''The story is ludicrous. Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love.''
The 'Incredibles 2' star had made the comments during an interview with Andy Cohen, when she said marrying Chad wasn't something she wanted to do.
When asked how long she had been dating Chad before they married, Sophia said: ''I don't even know. And it was not a thing I actually really wanted to do.''
Sophia then claimed she went through with the marriage because she didn't want to ''let everybody down'', and said that life is always more ''dramatic'' than it appears.
She added: ''Because how do you let everybody down? And how do you, what's the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to either see their kids at night or they don't because our days start on time?
''Life is always loaded. What the public knows ever is never - it's not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f***ing better than the drama that the writers write.'''
