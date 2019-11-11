Chace Crawford wanted to be the voice of 'Gossip Girl' in the upcoming reboot of the series.

The 34-year-old actor starred as Nate Archibald in the original CW drama, in which Kristen Bell voiced the narrator and titular mystery character, which was revealed at the end of the show's six season run to be Penn Badgley's character Dan Humphrey.

Now the show is being revived by HBO for their new streaming service HBO Max, and after hearing that Kristen is set to return to voice Gossip Girl once again, Chace has said he would have loved to bag the role.

When told Kristen is reprising her role, he said: ''Is she? I love it! That's the best job in the world. You show up and do that voice. And she has the best voice, she's great. I would love to do the voice. I wish they would ask me to do the voice of Gossip Girl this time around! That's a great job. It's a great gig. They didn't ask me!''

But despite not making a reappearance on the show, the 'Boys' star will still be tuning in to see what creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage have come up with for the revival.

He told Us Weekly magazine: ''I love Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. I want to see what they did, so maybe I'll check it out.''

Meanwhile, Chace recently said the reboot announcement made him worry about his age and he quipped that he could play a dad on the show.

He said: ''No one called me. I was really upset about it. I'm teasing. It's great. I mean I could maybe come back and play a father. It'd be nice.

''When I heard about it, it just made me feel old.''