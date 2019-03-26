Chace Crawford has joined the cast of 'Inheritance'.

The 33-year-old actor - who is best known for his role as Nate Archibald in teen drama series 'Gossip Girl' - is set to star in the upcoming indie thriller currently in production with Vaughn Stein directing.

Chace will join an already star-studded cast led by Lily Collins, and also including Kate Mara, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, and Patrick Warburton.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Inheritance' - the script for which was penned by Matthew Kennedy - tells the story of a woman (played by Lily) whose father, the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful political family, passes away and leaves her an envelope containing directions to a cabin.

In the cabin, the woman finds an imprisoned man, who opens the door to secrets that will threaten to unravel and destroy their lives and everyone around them.

Chace is believed to be playing the brother of Lily's character, though it's not known at this time how major his role is.

Richard B. Lewis is working as a producer through his Southpaw Entertainment banner with David Wulf of WulfPak Productions and Convergent Media's Dan Reardon and Santosh Govindaraju.

UTA and Highland Film Group are co-repping US rights, with Highland Film Group handling foreign sales, which began at American Film Market (AFM) in November last year.

For Chace, the role comes just days after he was confirmed as an addition to the cast of the Charles Manson biopic 'Charlie Says', where he will star alongside Matt Smith, who is taking on the titular cult leader.

Chace is set to play the role of Tex Watson, one of the murdering members of the Manson family who was involved in the brutal killing of pregnant actress Sharon Tate.