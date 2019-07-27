Chace Crawford finds it ''tiresome'' that his good looks overshadow his acting talent.

The former 'Gossip Girl' star wants to ''play against'' his handsome features and admitted it can be ''strange'' that his appearance attracts so much attention.

Asked if it's frustrating to have his talent overshadowed by his looks, he said: ''Well, it's definitely strange. I guess there are worse problems to have, but it can be a little tiresome because I don't like attention being drawn to me. I have a specific look and it's my job to play against that.''

And the 34-year-old star thinks his hunky good looks led to him being typecast when 'Gossip Girl' ended, making landing new jobs difficult.

He told the Independent: ''It's frustrating when you know you're not getting cast because you look... well, because you're a heartthrob from this thing. I know this happens and it's okay.''

The 'Boys' actor ultimately wants to be able to break free from typecasting and be able to show off his acting ''range''.

He said: ''No one likes to be put in a specific box. You don't want to be known for just your looks or just this or that - you want to be able to get lost in the roles and have some range. That's really all I can hope for in life after 'Gossip Girl'.''

Chace still has fond memories of his time on 'Gossip Girl' and while he's not planning to be involved int he upcoming reboot, he does have some ideas as to how he and his former co-stars could reunite again.

He said: ''I always say I'm open to it, but in reality, we're all a lot older so what do you do there?

''It'd be tough to get everyone back together, but maybe we could do a movie. It could be a riskier, grittier version. Or just give it another 10 years and we'll be playing the parents of the new cast.''