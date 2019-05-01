Chace Crawford has been ''dating around a little bit'' after splitting from Rebecca Rittenhouse.

The 'Gossip Girl' star is thought to have ended his relationship with his ex-girlfriend last year and whilst he has been dating a bit, he insists it is ''nothing serious''.

He said: ''I've been dating around a little bit, but, you know, nothing serious.''

And when it comes to finding the right woman, Chace admits he is a big sports fan, who loves pizza.

Asked what the way to his heart is, he added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Some Knicks tickets, a pizza. That's it!''

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actor previously confessed he would be ''open'' to a 'Gossip Girl' reunion.

He shared: ''It'd be tough to get the whole band back together. I mean we're in our thirties now. It might be a little more like Friends, but I'd be open to looking at something! ... Since I got a nice TV show it would be nice to maybe do some movies. I'd still like to do some more comedy and even do a little action stuff.''

Earlier this year, Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, teased there could be a 'Gossip Girl' reunion one day.

He said: ''There's been discussions, but I don't know if we're there yet. I don't know what it would be. A lot is up to Warner Bros. and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage [the original executive producers], 'cause you don't want do anything without them.''