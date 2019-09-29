A crew member has been electrocuted on Celine Dion's 'Courage' tour.

The man was helping to set up for the star's show in Montreal, Canada, last week when he was electrocuted and fell off the rigging but he survived the incident with just a dislocated shoulder.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: ''He was electrocuted at the Bell Centre while climbing in the rigging 50 feet above her stage. He was thrown off the rigging, dislocating his shoulder, but was caught by a safety harness and survived.''

Another insider added: ''A local guy working on the crew was electrocuted. It was a little shock. He's out of the hospital and doing OK.''

The incident happened in the same week that the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker announced she had to postpone four shows on her 'Courage' tour due to a minor throat virus.

The 'Because You Loved Me' hitmaker was due to play The Bell Centre Montreal on September 26, 27, 30 and October 1, but the shows have been pushed back to November 18, 19, 21, whilst the October 1 concert will now take place on November 22.

According to promoter Evenko, who released a statement on Twitter, the 51-year-old superstar is under strict doctor's orders to rest in so she is able to perform her shows at the venue on October 4 and October 5.

Celine's 'Courage World Tour' kicked off on September 18 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City and the star recently admitted she would have a ''breakdown'' if she looked at her all the dates on the global run.

Celine - who has René-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil - confessed that the shows ''would not happen'' if she acknowledged how long it would take as she fears she'd miss her children too much.

She said: ''When I go on a tour you cannot look at all the dates because you'll have a breakdown and the tour will not happen. My heart won't go on. ''