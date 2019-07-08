Celine Dion has joked she would have a ''breakdown'' if she looked at her tour dates.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker - who has son René-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil- confessed her concerts ''would not happen'' if she acknowledged how long it would take to complete the run of shows as she fears she'd miss her children too much.

In an interview with Magic Radio, she said: ''When I go on a tour you cannot look at all the dates because you'll have a breakdown and the tour will not happen. My heart won't go on. ''

The 51-year-old singer went on to explain that although she finds it difficult to be without her children, her sons are becoming ''very independent'' and hardly have time to speak with her as their busy with activities.

She said: ''Because we're travelling quicker, I didn't bring my kids with me for the first time. They're eight and a half years old and they're getting to be very independent.

''Even when we Skype when I leave for like four days, they have no time. So they say 'hi Mom you're in Paris you're doing great. OK bye. We love you. We got to go because we're going fishing, bye bye!' ''

The 'Power Of Love' singer added that her upcoming album 'Courage' will be ''very fun'' and ''very different'' to her other work and feels she's ''opened her wings'' on the new record.

She said: ''The album sounds very fun, very different and I did try new things. It's still me but I have opened my wings to embrace new writers and producers.

''Just to be open to different sounds. I'm not doing like an AC DC heavy metal, but there's different flavours.''