Celine Dion wishes Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West a happy anniversary, after they came to her Las Vegas show over the weekend.

Kanye, 41, surprised his 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star spouse over the weekend with tickets to see Celine at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, as a belated present for the fifth anniversary, which they celebrated last week.

And after Kanye and Kim, 38, went backstage to meet the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker, she took to social media to thank them for coming.

Celine, 51, wrote: ''Happy 5th anniversary @kimkardashian and Kanye! Thanks for coming to see my show! - Celine xx... (sic)''

The singer's sweet post comes after Kim - who has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 16 months, and Psalm, two weeks, with Kanye - took to her Instagram story on Saturday (25.05.19) to share a series of videos from the concert, as well as two pictures of herself and Kanye with the music icon.

Meanwhile, the special surprise isn't the only musical gift Kanye has arranged for Kim recently, as for Valentine's Day (14.02.19), he got legendary saxophonist Kenny G to perform for his wife in their home, while surrounded by a sea of roses.

Kenny said of the romantic gesture: ''Kanye had requested me to come to the house and serenade Kim in the morning. 'It's going to be a room surrounded with roses, and you're going to stand in the middle of the roses and play.' I thought, 'That actually sounds really beautiful.' It just all worked out ...

''I started playing before I saw her. She was coming around a corner, and I got the nod from Kanye to go. And so I started to play, and when she came, she just went, 'Oh my God,' and then she looked at me and was smiling and just kind of stopped. She didn't know what to do with herself for a minute. Then she got her phone out, which was awesome.''