Celine Dion was prepared to actually camp outside the 2019 Met Gala after she very nearly misunderstood the theme.

The 51-year-old singer attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Gala on Monday (06.05.19), and said she almost made a huge fashion mistake as she originally thought this year's theme, ''Camp: Notes on Fashion'', literally meant attendees were ''going camping''.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet at the event, she said: ''At first I was a little bit confused when I heard 'Camp'. I thought it meant 'camping.' We're going camping! We're going to be at the Met and everyone is going to stay and sleep all night together. But, no.''

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker managed to figure out the theme in time for the bash, and stunned in a silver one-piece designed by Oscar de la Renta which weighed a staggering 22 pounds.

Speaking about teaming up with the designer, Celine said: ''My look tonight is Oscar de la Renta. I was ready to camp and sleep all night. They said, 'Girl, you don't know what camp is. Oscar de la Renta's going to show you.'''

The gown included 18 panels of hand-beaded embroidery and took 3,000 hours to create, and Celine joked she didn't want to have to take it off at the end of the night.

She added: ''The sole inspiration was everybody who was part of it, put their hearts into it. It was to try to make something magical and I think it's happening tonight. I feel amazing. I don't want to take it off. I'm going to go to bed with it tonight.''

Celine paired the extravagant outfit with T-strap heels, statement earrings and a spiky silver headpiece.