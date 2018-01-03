Celine Dion would love to duet with Lady GaGa.

The 49-year-old singer has admitted she would love nothing more than to get up on stage with the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker when she begins his Las Vegas residency at the end of this year, because she's such a huge fan of the pop megastar.

Asked if she would ever duet with Gaga, Celine said: ''Oh don't get me started now. I would love that. I love her so much. I can't wait. Come on, Lady Gaga, we're waiting for you!''

But the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker - who has had a wealth of experience when it comes to Las Vegas residency shows - had ''no advice'' for Gaga, 31, about her upcoming shows, because she thinks the star already knows what she's doing.

Speaking during CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live' with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Celine said: ''Do I have advice for Lady Gaga? No! First of all, this girl knows exactly what she's doing. She knows what to do. And I will never, ever, ever, in my whole life tell somebody professional, super talented like she is how to do things. I'm going to go see her show. When is she starting?''

Gaga is due to perform 36 shows at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo in late 2018, after she confirmed the news in a press release last month.

She said: ''It's the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli.

''It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas. I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honor of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before. I'll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners - you can count on this performer always for one thing ... I'll leave my heart on the stage every single night. Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!''