Celine Dion took three years to find the ''passion to keep going'' after René Angélil's death.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker is soon set to embark on her 'Courage' tour, which will be her first since losing her late husband in January 2016, and the 51-year-old songstress has confessed it took her a long time to find the ''force and energy'' to carry on after he passed away.

Speaking to Extra, she said: ''I would say roughly three years, for me to have for example the passion to keep going and the force and the energy.''

The 'Power Of Love' singer - who has 18-year-old Rene-Charles and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with René - admitted that her children are ''her strength'' and she loves to have them with her.

She said: ''They were my strength, they're all home schooled ,I have them they're with me.''

As for her upcoming tour, Celine believes it's going to be ''spectacular'' and insisted that there is ''no age'' for anybody who wants to achieve a goal and feels everyone should have the '' courage and the will and the guts'' to achieve their dreams.

She said: ''I think it's gonna be a very spectacular album If I may say and the tour very exciting.

''There's no age to start something a project, a dream, everybody should have the courage and the will and the guts to say let me start something I'll give it a try.''

The 'Because You Loved Me' hitmaker added that she knows her late husband is ''with her'' and says she and her children see him in the ''stars''.

She said: ''We sleep tight at night and we see stars and I know Rene is with me.''