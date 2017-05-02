Celine Dion is to perform at this year's Billboard Music Awards.

The 49-year-old star is among a string of big-name musicians who have been confirmed as performers at the annual awards bash, which is being staged at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21.

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced in a video that the likes of Drake, John Legend, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, and Camila Cabello will all also take to the stage in Sin City, where Drake and The Chainsmokers lead the list of nominees this year, with 22 each.

Elsewhere, Twenty One Pilots have 17 nods, Rihanna has 14 nominations and The Weeknd has 13.

The announcement comes shortly after Celine revealed she relies on her 16-year-old son for career advice.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker admitted that her eldest son, Rene-Charles, serves as an adviser for her next album, frequently providing Celine with feedback on her work.

She shared: ''I have my 16-year-old who loves music and when I make him listen to a demo he says, 'This is a great song'.

''But he says: 'If you can't sing it this way mum, you shouldn't do this, but if you can sing it this way, you should release that song.'''

Celine said Rene-Charles performs a crucial role in her creative process.

She explained: ''My son is very involved in helping me discover new music.''

Celine also revealed she sleeps in the same bed as her twin sons to stop herself feeling ''lonely''.

The singer lost her husband René Angélil to throat cancer in January 2016 and Celine has subsequently grown closer than ever to her six-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

She explained: ''I organise myself to not feel lonely. So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins.

''They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close. And when it's time for them to say they want their room, their room's ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I'm discovering Disney.''