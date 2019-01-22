Celine Dion will headline Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2019.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker will perform for the first time at the London landmark for the annual summer concert series on July 5, joined by a host of special guests, for what will be her only European show of the year.

The 50-year-old superstar said: ''It's my first time doing a show in beautiful Hyde Park ... I'm so excited. I love London, and it's a great honour for me to be part of the Barclaycard presents BST Hyde Park concerts. I can't wait ... summertime in London, here we come!''

The show will come a month after Celine ends her Las Vegas residency show 'Celine' at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 8.

James King, Senior Vice President at AEG Presents commented: ''Celine's record-breaking career has seen her perform her many iconic songs on the globe's most iconic stages, yet never before in Hyde Park. It is therefore with the utmost excitement that we are bringing Celine Dion to Hyde Park for her only European show of 2019.''

Florence + The Machine will return to the London festival three years after she last headlined to top a bill which also includes The National and Lykke Li on July 13.

While Robbie Williams will headline on July 14.

Last year's Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park saw headline performances from the likes of Roger Waters, Bruno Mars, Michael Buble, The Cure, Eric Clapton and Paul Simon, who played his last ever UK concert.

Tickets for Celine's show go on general sale from 9am on January 29 and are priced from £69.95, whilst a pre-sale will be held tomorrow (23.01.19) from 9am.