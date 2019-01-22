Celine Dion is the latest name to be announced as a headliner for 2019's Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park.
Celine Dion will headline Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2019.
The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker will perform for the first time at the London landmark for the annual summer concert series on July 5, joined by a host of special guests, for what will be her only European show of the year.
The 50-year-old superstar said: ''It's my first time doing a show in beautiful Hyde Park ... I'm so excited. I love London, and it's a great honour for me to be part of the Barclaycard presents BST Hyde Park concerts. I can't wait ... summertime in London, here we come!''
The show will come a month after Celine ends her Las Vegas residency show 'Celine' at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 8.
James King, Senior Vice President at AEG Presents commented: ''Celine's record-breaking career has seen her perform her many iconic songs on the globe's most iconic stages, yet never before in Hyde Park. It is therefore with the utmost excitement that we are bringing Celine Dion to Hyde Park for her only European show of 2019.''
Florence + The Machine will return to the London festival three years after she last headlined to top a bill which also includes The National and Lykke Li on July 13.
While Robbie Williams will headline on July 14.
Last year's Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park saw headline performances from the likes of Roger Waters, Bruno Mars, Michael Buble, The Cure, Eric Clapton and Paul Simon, who played his last ever UK concert.
Tickets for Celine's show go on general sale from 9am on January 29 and are priced from £69.95, whilst a pre-sale will be held tomorrow (23.01.19) from 9am.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...