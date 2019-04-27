Celine Dion believes an overuse of technology has led to a rise in bullying.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer doesn't think people have enough of a human connection with one another any more and she's called for people to be more ''smart'' with their use of phones and computers.

She said: ''We don't look each other in the eye anymore, we don't touch and feel - it's partly down to technology and it can lead to bullying.

''Social media and technology is our life now.

''Can you imagine not having a phone or a computer? We have no choice but to use technology but we have to use it in a smart way.

And Celine - who has Rene-Charles, 18, and twins Eddy and Nelson, eight, with late husband Rene Angelil - frequently urges her kids to put down their devices and talk to her.

She told HELLO! magazine: ''Sometimes I say to Eddy, 'Put your phone down and look me in the eyes. How was your day?' Or, 'Hey! Where's my hug?'

''He's like, 'Here we go again', and they hate it but we need to force them to talk and write something.''

However, the 51-year-old star doesn't think banning tech completely is the answer.

She explained: ''If you take it away completely, they'll go somewhere else to use it and you're going to lose them. It's important to talk.

''It's so important to talk about it. And if you can't, write or record a message - use technology. Reach out to a friend, a teacher or a sibling - anybody...

''We all go through things, some people go through really tough things. ''There is help out there.

''We have to find a way to speak our minds and to become the people we deserve to be.''

Celine herself was bullied as a child.

She admitted: ''I was skinny and had problems with my teeth. I could go on and on...''