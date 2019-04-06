Celine Dion crashed a Las Vegas wedding.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker surprised newlyweds at their nuptials with the help of US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, before performing a stunning rendition of 'Because You Loved Me'.

Celine previously opened up about losing her husband René Angelil, admitting she still gets ''so much strength'' from him.

The singer - who lost her husband to cancer in 2016 - said: ''I feel so powerful and in charge and grounded and happy. I think from René giving me so much strength and power and positivity and being in charge even more because now, I will never be a dad, but it's like I'm in a double job as a parent, so I'm a 'parents' ... You cannot stop living and go forward. Today's the first day of the beginning of my life because I know that I don't have to worry. I feel stronger, more beautiful, more grounded. There's this power and this strength that comes with that maturity.''

And Celine knows her late husband is always beside her.

She shared: ''Knowing that now he's in peace and is resting and is always within me. I see him every day through the eyes of my children. He gave me so much strength. To be honest, I think I'm at the best of my life right now and I want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it and really enjoy it. It's like I'm having a second wind, like I'm having the wind beneath my wings. I'm having a good time.''