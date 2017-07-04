Celine Dion has stripped off for a racy Instagram picture.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker has posed for an intimate snap for Vogue magazine at the age of 49.

The picture shows Celine sat on a chair, her knees and arms strategically placed to hide her modesty.

It was posted to Vogue magazine's official Instagram page and was captioned: ''Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current ''mini-tour'' of Europe).

''She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers).

''For Celine's orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace...only a partial list. Everyone, basically.''

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old singer previously revealed she would love to get a tattoo tribute to her late husband René Angélil.

She said: ''Since my husband passed away, they can make the tattoo as his heartbeat. So, I might have his heartbeat on my body for the rest of my life ...

''In tattoos, I've seen so many people that, they have tattoos when they're young and they get older and the name changes. You know, it used to be 'Louise' and now it's like, 'Louis.' You are goin' down! It's gravity, baby. It's goin' down.''