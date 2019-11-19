Celine Dion is ''still in love'' with her late husband.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer is open to finding love again, almost four years after Rene Angelil died following a long battle with cancer, but she isn't worried if she doesn't find a new partner because she still has the music manager ''within'' her.

Asked if she is open to remarrying and if she's dating again on 'Watch What Happens Live', she said: ''I don't date. I don't have a boyfriend and you know, it doesn't mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that would be great. If I don't, that would be great, because I am still in love.

''Once you're in love so much, you know, I've been living all my life with Rene. He is still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children every day. I'm so passionate about life and I'm so lucky to have my three beautiful sons.''

The 51-year-old singer - who has children René-Charles, 18, and Nelson and Eddy, nine, with her late spouse - is ''open'' to a new romance and promised she wouldn't keep it hidden if she finds love again.

She added: ''But, I keep everything open. If it happens, I'm not looking for that. I think it's something that happens, that you feel, that comes, and right now, if I would have someone in my life, I would tell you because I've been an open book all my life. If I do, I'll come back and tell you about it.''

Celine also laughed off speculation she was dating her gay friend Pepe Munoz and admitted she wasn't surprised by the rumours.

She said: ''I was not surprised, it's just that we're best friends, we're in showbusiness and this industry is made for that. Thats the way best friends hold hands? We have a good time together.

It feels like today you cannot have a man hold your hand. Until one day I said, 'He's gay, he's not my boyfriend, calm down, not trying to hide here, everything is cool. Calm down people!' ''