Celine Dion sleeps in the same bed as her twin sons to stop herself feeling ''lonely''.

Th 49-year-old singer lost her husband René Angélil to throat cancer in January 2016 and Celine has revealed she's since grown closer than ever to her six-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

Celine - who also has a 16-year-old son called René-Charles - revealed: ''I organise myself to not feel lonely. So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins.

''They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close. And when it's time for them to say they want their room, their room's ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I'm discovering Disney.''

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker also revealed that she and her children have developed a ''ritual'' that ensures they remain in contact with René.

She explained to The Sun newspaper: ''They're really well because I'm strong. I'm sounding pretentious but if I don't show them the way, they will question it. Papa is not coming back but Papa is in your heart.

''We kiss him every night. We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.''

Celine admitted, too, that it's become increasingly difficult for her to tour the world because she has responsibilities to her children.

The singer confessed to being ''stressed'' about her upcoming tour of Europe, which will be her first since her husband's passing.

She added: ''Touring the world is a big deal when you have three kids and travelling becomes problematic, it's scary sometimes. It becomes more complex, and the grieving.''