Celine Dion was horrified when her baby son appeared on TV - before she'd even held him.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker - who has René-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with late husband René Angelil - was recovering from delivering her first child and was stunned to turn on the television to find her doctor on screen announcing her happy news.

Discussing her huge level of fame and if there were any drawbacks, she said: ''I'm delivering my first child, I don't even have him in my arms yet and I look to my left and there's a TV there and the doctor is announcing, live on television 'a beautiful healthy boy, 7lb 8z' and I'm saying, 'My baby is on television and I didn't even hold him yet.' So I turned off the TV.''

The 51-year-old singer made the shocking revelation during a hilarious 'Carpool Karaoke' segment with James Corden on his 'Late, Late Show', which also saw her deliver a ''dramatic'' rendition of 'Baby Shark' and initially answer all of the host's questions in song.

The 40-year-old presenter left his guest horrified when he revealed he had some of her 10,000 pairs of shoes in the car and wanted to give them away to passers by.

He said: ''We spoke to your assistants. They said they felt we needed to have a slight cull of the shoes, so we've got some to give away to people on the Las Vegas strip.''

Celine exclaimed: ''On no, those bitches. F**k off. No, nonononono. No.''

James reassured her: ''Don't worry, you'll still have 9,975 pairs of shoes.''

The pair then drove to a stop and handed over a pair of white boots to a stranger, prompting the 'Think Twice' singer to exclaim: ''I need alcohol!''

They then continued to hand out shoes, but when one person declined the offer, Celine said: ''Thank you so much.''

The British presenter quizzed his guest on how she stores her shoes, and she revealed she has a specialist computer programme that helps her select what she wants to wear every day.

She said: ''I have a place in Las Vegas, let's call it a warehouse.

''In my house in Florida I had a system, it was computerised, and I would press and doors would open, they were all by colour, I'd press another button and they would turn in front of me and I could press stop for the ones I wanted.

''There was a whole system, in front was a counter to put them on, and it was built up this thick, it was all broken diamonds - not real diamonds. It was beautiful.''

The segment culminated with a rendition of 'My Heart Will Go On' - but after James declared being in the car ''didn't feel big enough'', Celine said she had an idea.

The camera then cut to the pair on a makeshift boat in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino while they recreated an iconic scene from 'Titanic' as Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's beloved characters Rose and Jack.