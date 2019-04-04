Celine Dion is sending ''all her courage'' to Britney Spears, after it was reported she had checked into a mental health facility.

The 37-year-old star is believed to have entered a treatment centre after becoming ''distraught'' over her father Jamie Spears' ongoing health battle, and following the news, fellow pop star Celine has offered her support and ''inner strength'' to the 'Toxic' hitmaker.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight, the 51-year-old star said: ''Right now she needs courage, so I'm sending her all my courage, and my inner strength, and my stability, and the love and respect I do have for other artists.''

Celine's comments come after Britney's mother Lynne Spears also recently spoke out amid the reports, when she asked fans to ''keep going'' no matter what may be troubling them.

She wrote on social media: ''Keep going no matter how bad things are right now, no matter how stuck you feel, no matter how many days you've spent crying, no matter how many days you've spent wishing things were different, no matter how hopeless and depressed you feel - I promise you won't feel this way forever. Keep going.''

Insiders claimed on Wednesday (03.04.19) that Britney - who has sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - checked herself into the facility about a week ago, and is expected to stay there for 30 days.

In January, she announced she was putting her Vegas run of 'Britney: Domination' at the Park MGM resort on hold until further notice due to her dad's health, which has seen him undergo two major surgeries after his colon ruptured in November.

She wrote at the time: ''I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show 'Domination'. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalised and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.''