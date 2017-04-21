Celine Dion relies on her 16-year-old son for career advice.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker has revealed that her eldest son, Rene-Charles, serves as an adviser for her next album, frequently providing Celine with feedback on her work.

She shared: ''I have my 16-year-old who loves music and when I make him listen to a demo he says, 'This is a great song'.

''But he says: 'If you can't sing it this way mum, you shouldn't do this, but if you can sing it this way, you should release that song.'''

Despite his youth, Celine admitted Rene-Charles performs a crucial role in her creative process.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''My son is very involved in helping me discover new music.''

Meanwhile, Celine revealed earlier this week that she sleeps in the same bed as her twin sons to stop herself feeling ''lonely''.

Th 49-year-old star lost her husband René Angélil to throat cancer in January 2016 and Celine has subsequently grown closer than ever to her six-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

She explained: ''I organise myself to not feel lonely. So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins.

''They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close. And when it's time for them to say they want their room, their room's ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I'm discovering Disney.''

She said, too, that her children have developed a ''ritual'' that ensures they remain in contact with René.

Celine explained: ''They're really well because I'm strong. I'm sounding pretentious but if I don't show them the way, they will question it. Papa is not coming back but Papa is in your heart.

''We kiss him every night. We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.''