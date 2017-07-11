Celine Dion credits her stylist for helping her through the ''grieving process'' following her husband's death.

The 'Because You Loved Me' hitmaker lost her spouse René Angélil to throat cancer in January 2016 but Celine has told her stylist Law Roach that focusing on fashion helped her get through such a difficult time.

He revealed: ''She also credits me, and what we did, and the clothes, and the shoes, and the bags, and the jewelry, and couture week, and the shows, and all that to helping her through her grieving process.

''I'm sure her grieving process will never be over. She'll probably grieve her husband for the rest of her life because she was with him for so long. But she has said that what we did last year in Paris really helped her through that process. For me that's more than anything else. That's more than accolades, that's more than being interviewed by Vanity Fair, that is something that I'll take with me forever.''

And Law admits he couldn't believe it when Celine contacted him and asked for them to work together.

He added: ''My first words were: Celine who? I don't think I had dreamt that big of a dream. That this legend, this woman who we've all grown up to her music, that's been around for 30 years, was calling me to work with me.''

The stylist also praised Celine for having ''no fear'' when it comes to fashion.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: ''Celine has no fear. And when you have that type of energy, you have this attitude that we can do whatever we want and we don't care who likes it or dislikes it. Fashion is supposed to be polarizing. It has to be overwhelming.''