Celine Dion found it ''very special'' to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'My Heart Will Go On' at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (21.05.17).

The 49-year-old singer took to the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for an emotional performance of her classic song - which is the theme from James Cameron's film 'Titanic' - and felt honoured that the audience enjoyed her rendition so much.

She said: ''Being here tonight after 20 years, you might think and feel 'Oh, I'm gonna sing the 'Titanic' again' but when nights like tonight happen, and everyone from six years old, eight years old, 15, they were not even born [when it came out], but people were all singing with me, with James Cameron, with (composer) James Horner, it was emotional, I was like 'Hold your tears, hold your tears'.

''Last year was a great moment for me here receiving the Icon award, but this year was like 'I'll go'.

''I don't know, every night, every year, it's something, when I sing it every night something happens and tonight it was very special, people made it very special so thanks to the crowd.''

Despite the success of 'Titanic' and 'My Heart Will Go On', Celine - who performed in a giant chandelier while clips from the movie were shown on a screen behind her - admitted director James didn't initially want her iconic theme to be a part of his film.

She told Billboard: ''It was not supposed to be part of the movie, period. James Cameron didn't want to have any song in his movie, he said 'My movie doesn't need any song'.

''I think he's right, but James Horner - who, unfortunately, passed away - I guess convinced him without telling him who was singing, he said, 'Please let me play you that song.' I did a demo and I guess he was convinced.

''I wish I can tell you a different kind of story, but he decided to keep it at the end and being part of a classic is a very big honour.''