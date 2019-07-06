Celine Dion paid tribute to Sir George Martin at her London concert on Friday (05.07.19).

The 51-year-old star kicked off the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park and used the gig to remember the English record producer - known as ''the fifth Beatle'' - who she worked with on her 'Let's Talk About Love' album.

She said: ''Many years ago, I had the honour and the privilege of working with the late great Sir George Martin, your very own Sir George Martin and he produced 'The Reason' for me. I wanted to mention his name before I sing this song because meeting with him and working with him, singing for him was more than a privilege, it was a true honour and I wanted to say a few words about him. So thank you so much.''

And the star spoke about her involvement with 2018's 'Deadpool 2', when she recorded 'Ashes' for the soundtrack, although she joked that she originally hoped to star in it and win a Best Actress Oscar.

She said: ''Last year I was invited to participate in a very crazy movie called 'Deadpool 2', which was a huge success here in the UK. The man starring in this movie is an incredibly talented and funny actor by the name of Ryan Reynolds. At first I thought that he wanted me to star in the movie and I was imagining myself on red carpets and winning the Best Actress Oscar but of course I'm not an actor, I'm a singer. Although maybe soon, stay tuned.

''So Ryan sent me a song he wanted me to record and when I listened to it, of course I accepted it. This is 'Ashes'.''

Celine ended her show with 'My Heart Will Go On' from 'Titanic' and John Lennon's 'Imagine'.

She said: ''I want to end with this message of peace and harmony in the best way that I can. And if you want to sing it with me, I would love that very, very much.''

Celine was supported by Josh Groban and Claire Richards.