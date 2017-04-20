Celine Dion ''took notes every day'' in the last few months of her husband's life to remember all the things he had said.

The 'Power of Love' hitmaker lost her husband René Angélil to throat cancer in January 2016 and in the time leading up to his tragic death, she would spend time with him, taking notes about the pearls of wisdom that he would share.

She said: ''Touring the world is a big deal when you have three kids and travelling becomes problematic, it's scary sometimes. It becomes more complex, and the grieving ... He did suffer for three years. A lot. I took a year off and I said, 'My living well is to be with you, it's not my career. You are my career, you are my life.'

''That's what a wife does, that's what a mother does, that's what a performer does. I took care of him the best way I could. We talked a lot and I took notes every day. I had my Post-its and my crayons and my book, and everything he wanted or questioned, or he thought of, I wrote it down.''

And the 49-year-old singer recalled the heartbreaking final months of her husband's life and the sad moment he passed away.

She added to The Sun newspaper: ''I put a bathrobe on top of him, night after night, when I left for the show. He gave me a teddy bear for St Valentine's, so I cut the heart and I put it on him night after night for the remote control, his glasses, an earpiece. So when he passed, I put the heart under his head and I said, 'Listen to me, do you trust me? Do you believe me?' And he was gone.

''When he passed, I stand by his side and I said, 'You know what, it's OK, you know you didn't deserve to suffer that much. He was cold. I said, 'It's enough, it's enough of suffering. You gave so much, you don't deserve that.' I said, 'I'm fine, the kids are fine, OK, everything is going to be OK. You taught me, you taught me well. I'm going to use it.' And that's what I do every day - so Rene will never die.''