Celine Dion has admitted she had ''no confidence'' when she was younger because she was ''skinny'' and ''had problems with her teeth''.
Celine Dion had ''no confidence'' when she was younger.
The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker didn't ''feel pretty'' when she was growing up because she was ''had problems with her teeth''.
She said: ''I had no confidence when I was young. I didn't feel pretty, I had problems with my teeth, I was very skinny and I was bullied at school. I never thought that, at this stage, I would be asked to be a face of a beauty brand. I don't want to go back in time, because I feel better than ever. My teenage years and twenties were wonderful, but I never felt that in charge. Now I have an inner voice that's helping me to raise my children. I've never felt as beautiful or as strong as I do now. You think I'm done? Honey, I'm just starting. I really think the best is yet to come.''
And the 51-year-old singer has confessed that she would ''love'' to make a few changes to her looks but she doesn't want to do so much that her children wouldn't recognise her.
She added to The Sunday Times' Style magazine: ''I would love to do some stuff. My lips are so thin, so I want lips that can carry red lipstick ... But once you start with the lips, then the cheeks need to follow, oui, oui. But in all seriousness, if it brings you confidence and if you feel more beautiful, then I'm not against it.
''But if you start something, you have to be careful, as it can lead you to do more and more ... I don't like the idea of doing too much and then you look at a picture of your younger self or of your babies and they don't look like you, their mother!''
