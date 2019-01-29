Celine Dion is ''a little bit nervous'' about headlining British Summer Time Hyde Park.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker will perform for the first time at the London landmark for the annual Barclaycard-sponsored summer concert series on July 5, joined by a host of special guests, for what will be her only European show of the year.

Celine has confessed that despite performing at stadiums around the world, she still gets pre-gig nerves.

Speaking about the forthcoming show in an interview with The Sun newspaper, the 50-year-old music legend spilled: ''It's going to be quite special, extraordinary. I'm kind of nervous a little bit -- and excited.''

The 'Because You Loved Me' hitmaker revealed in her video announcement for the concert that she can't wait to have sausage and mashed potatoes when she's in the British capital as she has a ''big craving'' for the traditional dish, which usually comes served with lashings of gravy.

She said in the Twitter clip: ''Hello everyone this is Celine Dion and I've got a big craving for some bangers and mash and sticky toffee pudding, definitely.

So I am heading over to London this summer, and while I am there I am going to headline Barclaycard presents BST Hyde Park on July 5th. London, here we come, ciao, be there.''

Celine has revealed that her late husband René Angélil - who died in 2016, at the age of 73 - was a bangers and mash-eating champion in their household

The 'I'm Alive' singer - who has 18-year-old son René-Charles and eight-year-old Nelson with her late spouse, who was also her manager - explained: ''My husband won the gold medal in our family of eating this dish.''

Celine also admitted that she feels like she has lived ''four lives'' - but that she is having the ''best time'' now.

She explained: ''I started so long ago, so far back, but I feel like I've been here for four lives. They say when you live your life to the fullest, one should be enough.

''I'm not sure I agree with that, because I think I'm having the best time of my life now.''