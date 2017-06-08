Celine Dion talks to her late husband René Angélil's photos.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker admits she still speaks to her husband every day and insists ''nothing has really changed'' despite his tragic passing.

She said: ''I don't have my husband next to me, but he's within me, so nothing has really changed. I see him through the eyes of my children every day. My husband is everywhere.

''I make changes, I have to see a picture of him and I talk to him. I say, 'I'm not trying to redo some of the things that maybe you've done. We've tried them and I'm pretty comfortable with it, so are you okay with that? If you're not, give me a little sign or something.'''

And the 49-year-old singer likes to be positive when she looks at photos as she feels it helps her children - René-Charles, 16, and six-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy - cope better with René's death.

She added to People magazine: ''We're not not looking at pictures because it's going to bring sadness. We look at him and we laugh and we have a good time. Even my oldest, he imitates his dad and [it's as though Angélil] is in the house with us.

''It's just a new way of living without your husband. And it takes time, we're coping very well. It's like I'm a duo. I'm always going to be Céline and René and I don't want that to ever change.''