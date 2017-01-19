Celine Dion has recorded a new song for the upcoming Beauty and the Beast remake.
The Canadian singer has revealed her tune How Does a Moment Last Forever will appear on the Disney film's soundtrack.
John Legend and Ariana Grande will duet on a new recording of the Oscar-winning theme to the film.
The much-anticipated live action version of the 1991 animated movie features Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as The Beast, as well as Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Ewan MCGregor, Ian MCKellen, Emma Thompson, and Josh Gad.
Beauty and the Beast hits cinemas in March (17).
