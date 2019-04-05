Celine Dion has praised her best friend Pepe Munoz for giving her ''inner strength''.
Celine Dion says her best friend Pepe Munoz has ''done so much for her mental health''.
The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker was rumoured to be dating the 34-year-old illustrator-and-dancer after the pair spent a lot of time together during Paris Fashion Week in January, however he is ''gay''.
Celine said: ''At first, I felt for him quite a bit ... Pepe is gay, and at first I think some people did not know that.''
The 51-year-old superstar then opened up about their strong bond and how Pepe has been her rock and someone to ''hug'' and go dancing with, following the passing of her beloved husband Rene Angelil in 2016.
The 'Think Twice' singer told 'Extra': ''The thing is that he's my best friend and we dance together and he did so much for me and even just holding my hand ... it's something that I haven't had for a long time ... A hug from a 6ft3 man, it was wonderful ... and people really thought there was a romance going on.
''He did so much for me, for my mental health, my spirituality, my strength ... my inner strength.''
Quashing the dating rumours when they first emerged earlier this year, Celine said: ''We bonded right away as friends, we had a good time. It evolved.
''But when people started to take pictures and it was like, 'Who's that guy? Rene?' Let's not mix everything.
''We're friends, we're best friends. Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that.
''I mean, he's a gentleman. He's giving me his hand to go out.''
Asked if she is single, she added: ''I am.''
Celine - who has 18-year-old Rene-Charles and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband - also insisted she doesn't mind the speculation about her relationship with Pepe.
She said: ''I don't mind because he's handsome and he's my best friend.''
