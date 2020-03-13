Celine Dion has cancelled the rest of her 'Courage World Tour'.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer has confirmed she is postponing her remaining North American dates - from March 24 in Denver, Colorado through to April 27 in Winnipeg, Canada - amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Her team announced: ''Celine Dion will postpone the remainder of her North American leg of her COURAGE WORLD TOUR, scheduled to play 14 markets from March 24 through April 27, 2020.

''Rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.''

Fans who were already planning to attend the original shows have been encouraged to ''keep their original tickets''.

The statement continued: ''Ticket holders of the postponed performances will receive more information shortly and should keep their original tickets to use at the rescheduled dates later this year.

''Celine and Concerts West/AEG Presents apologise for any inconvenience this causes ticket holders.''

The announcement comes after the 51-year-old star delayed gigs in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this week after she tested negative for COVID-19, and was urged to ''rest'' by her doctors.

In a Facebook post, her team revealed: ''On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold.

''The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days.

''After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.''

The lengthy statement confirmed the delays are ''due to a cold'', with Wednesday's (11.03.20) Washington show pushed back to November 16, while Friday's (13.03.20) Pittsburgh concert will now take place on November 18.

Celine added: ''I'm so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh... I hope everyone understands.''