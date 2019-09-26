Celine Dion has postponed four Montreal shows due to a ''throat virus''.

The 'Because You Loved Me' hitmaker was due to play The Bell Centre in the Canadian city on September 26, 27, 30 and October 1, but the shows have been pushed back to November 18, 19, 21, whilst the October 1 concert will now take place on November 22.

According to promoter Evenko, who released a statement on Twitter, the 51-year-old superstar is under strict doctor's orders to rest in so she is able to perform her shows at the venue on October 4 and October 5.

Tickets for the postponed gigs will be automatically accepted for the new dates.

Celine's 'Courage World Tour' kicked off on September 18 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker recently admitted she would have a ''breakdown'' if she looked at her all the dates on the global run.

Celine - who has son René-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil - confessed that the shows ''would not happen'' if she acknowledged how long it would take as she fears she'd miss her children too much.

She said: ''When I go on a tour you cannot look at all the dates because you'll have a breakdown and the tour will not happen. My heart won't go on. ''

Meanwhile, the singer recently teased the album 'Courage' - which is released on November 15 - is ''very fun'' and ''very different'' to her other work and she feels she has ''opened her wings'' on the new record.

She said: ''The album sounds very fun, very different and I did try new things. It's still me but I have opened my wings to embrace new writers and producers.

''Just to be open to different sounds. I'm not doing like an AC DC heavy metal, but there's different flavours.''