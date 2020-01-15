Celine Dion thinks about her late husband's ''beautiful smile'' every day.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker has paid tribute to her beloved spouse René Angélil - who passed away on January 14, 2016 - on the fourth anniversary of his death and has thanked him for ''watching over'' her and their sons René-Charles, 19, and 10-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

Taking to her Instagram account, Celine uploaded a photograph of René cuddling up to a puppy and she wrote: ''Il n'y a pas une journée où je ne pense pas à ton magnifique sourire. Tu nous manques, merci de veiller sur nous mon amour. Je t'aime, Céline xx...

.

''There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx...(sic)''

The 51-year-old singer recently admitted she is open to finding love again and remarrying, but she isn't worried if she doesn't find a new partner because she still has the music manager ''within'' her.

Asked if she is open to remarrying and if she's dating again, she said: ''I don't date. I don't have a boyfriend and you know, it doesn't mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that would be great. If I don't, that would be great, because I am still in love.

''Once you're in love so much, you know, I've been living all my life with Rene. He is still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children every day. I'm so passionate about life and I'm so lucky to have my three beautiful sons.

''But, I keep everything open. If it happens, I'm not looking for that. I think it's something that happens, that you feel, that comes, and right now, if I would have someone in my life, I would tell you because I've been an open book all my life. If I do, I'll come back and tell you about it.''