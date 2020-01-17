Celine Dion has spoken out following the death of her mother.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday (17.01.20) to post a family photograph, as she said she will dedicate her concert in Florida tonight to her late mother Therese Tanguay Dion, who passed away on Thursday (16.01.20) at the age of 92.

Writing alongside the professional photo in both French and English, she wrote: ''Maman, nous t'aimons tellement... Nous te dédions le spectacle de ce soir et je chanterai pour toi avec tout mon coeur. Love, Céline xx...

''Maman, we love you so much...

We dedicate tonight's show to you and I'll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx... .

''[picture by] : Richard Gauthier (sic)''

Therese's passing was announced by Radio-Canada, who claimed she passed away with several of her family members by her side.

As of the time of writing, no further details about Therese's passing are known.

For Celine, Therese's death comes just two days after the fourth anniversary of the death of her husband, Rene Angelil, whilst Thursday also marked the fourth anniversary of the passing of her brother Daniel.

The 51-year-old singer took to social media this week to mark the anniversary of her husband's passing, where she thanked him for ''watching over'' her and their sons René-Charles, 19, and 10-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

She wrote: ''Il n'y a pas une journée où je ne pense pas à ton magnifique sourire. Tu nous manques, merci de veiller sur nous mon amour. Je t'aime, Céline xx...

''There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx...(sic)''