Celine Dion has written a touching tribute to her son Rene-Charles to mark his 19th birthday.

The 51-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to lavish praise on her eldest son, whose father is her late husband Rene Angelil, who died of throat cancer at age 73 in 2016.

Celine - who was married to Rene from 1994 until his death - wrote: ''My dear Rene-Charles, I'm so proud of the way you're conducting yourself in life. You're a true gentleman, and I want you to know that your father's guidance continues to support and protect you... as I do. Keep being the best of yourself... strong, passionate, and wise, as you pursue all of your dreams in life - the sky's the limit! And above all, have a good time!.... Your happiness, is my happiness. I love you so much, my dear son! Mom xx... (sic)''

Meanwhile, Celine recently insisted she is ''doing okay'' after her mother Therese's passing.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker claimed she is doing well following the death of her mother as she performed her Courage World Tour in Florida on Friday night (17.01.20).

Speaking to the crowds at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, she said: ''I'm pretty sure that you heard the news about my mom passing away early this morning. But I'm doing okay. My mom was 92. She was ill for quite a while.

''And we knew she wouldn't be with us long. Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon.

''So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other. And we said our goodbyes. We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together before she passed.''